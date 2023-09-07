Left Menu

HP govt should take over Institute for Children with Special Disabilities in Dhalli: Guv

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-09-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government should take over the Institute for Children with Special Disabilities near Shimla city as it did for a similar institution for girls in Sundernagar, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said on Thursday.

Chairing a meeting with senior officials of the social justice and empowerment, child development and health departments at the Raj Bhavan, the governor said there has been a shortage of staff at the institute for a long time, according to a statement issued here.

At present, the Institute for Children with Special Disabilities located at Dhalli in the suburbs of Shimla city is run by a welfare council under the social justice and welfare department.

According to the statement, the Governor visited the institute on Wednesday and was apprised about its challenges. He maintained that the children should be provided equal opportunities and motivated to participate in co-curricular activities.

Shukla said the Dhalli institute stands as the sole bastion of hope for children with special abilities in the state and it needs a more compassionate approach so as to cater to their needs better.

Social Justice and Empowerment and Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil assured the governor that the Child Development Council remains steadfast in its commitment to providing comprehensive support to children with special abilities, according to the statement.

He said regular site visits by department officials ensure that facilities are consistently assessed and improved. He further assured of streamlining and harmonising the arrangements in the Sundernagar and Dhalli institutes for enhanced efficiency.

