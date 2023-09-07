Left Menu

Himanta launches Rs 767-crore projects in Assam's Barak valley

PTI | Silchar | Updated: 07-09-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 20:26 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday rolled out various infrastructure projects worth Rs 767 crore in Cachar and Hailakandi districts of Barak valley.

Sarma, who is on a two-day visit to the Barak valley, inaugurated 75 schemes encompassing 18,869 beneficiaries from eight Assembly constituencies in the region.

He launched five schemes involving a financial outlay of Rs 229 crore and laid the foundations for four projects worth Rs 538 crore.

The chief minister laid the foundations for an integrated district commissioner's office of Cachar involving an outlay of Rs 48 crore, a convention centre worth Rs 16 crore in Silchar and improvement of road measuring 22 km from Borkhola to Kalain involving Rs 210 crore.

Another 24km road from Cechabari to Hailakandi will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 264 crore, he said at an official function.

Sarma also inaugurated three bridges over Barak river and unveiled a statue of Lachit Borphukan on the premises of DC office Cachar. He unveiled a statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Behari Vajpayee in Hailakandi.

Speaking at a public meeting in Silchar, he said: ''For promoting the transportation of Barak Valley along with development of other sectors, the government is giving top priority and another bridge will be constructed at Silghat.'' Inaugurating piped water schemes in Barak Valley, the chief minister said the scheme will facilitate supplying pure drinking water to people.

Later, Sarma visited Hailakandi and addressed a public rally and said the development of Assam took shape during the time of former Prime Minister Vajpayee.

''For solving drinking water problem in Hailakandi, the state government has taken up a scheme worth Rs 60 crore. A similar project will also be taken at Lala. Besides, Rs 200 crore will be spent for the development of roads in the district,'' he added.

