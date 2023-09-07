Left Menu

China gov't employee iPhone ban aims to curb Apple's market access -US lawmaker

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 21:05 IST
China gov't employee iPhone ban aims to curb Apple's market access -US lawmaker

A wider ban on China state employees from using Apple's iPhones is unsurprising and seeks to limiting a Western company's market access, the chair of the U.S. House panel on China told Reuters on Thursday.

"This is textbook Chinese Communist Party behavior—promote PRC (People's Republic of China) national champions in telecommunications, and slowly squeeze western companies' market access," U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher, a Republican, said in an emailed statement.

Reuters, citing sources, reported earlier that China has in recent weeks widened existing curbs on the use of iPhones by state employees, telling staff at some central government agencies to stop using their Apple mobile phones at work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Helicopter crashed into sea off Dubai, search for crew underway -UAE regulator

Helicopter crashed into sea off Dubai, search for crew underway -UAE regulat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Jio Platforms and NVIDIA team up to build new AI cloud infrastructure in India

Jio Platforms and NVIDIA team up to build new AI cloud infrastructure in Ind...

 India
3
Tennis-Sabalenka fights back to snuff out home hopes of all-American final

Tennis-Sabalenka fights back to snuff out home hopes of all-American final

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Kroger to pay up to $1.4 billion to resolve US opioid lawsuits; Lilly's diabetes drug Mounjaro approved by UK watchdog and more

Health News Roundup: Kroger to pay up to $1.4 billion to resolve US opioid l...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023