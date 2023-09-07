Left Menu

Noida Golf Club secretary assaulted in posh locality, cops launch probe

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-09-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 22:40 IST
Noida Golf Club secretary assaulted in posh locality, cops launch probe
An office-bearer of the Noida Golf Club was allegedly assaulted in a posh locality by three unidentified men who also fled away with his car key, prompting a police investigation, officials said Thursday.

They also vandalised the car of Steven Menezes, the secretary of the Noida Golf Club, while he was returning home late Wednesday night. The brawl apparently took place in Sector 29 near the Brahmputra Market, the officials said.

''The local Sector 20 police station received an information last night about an office bearer of the golf club returning from the club after having dinner and drinks. On his way back, three unidentified men engaged him in a brawl after an argument. In the brawl, the trio assaulted the office-bearer and broke the window of his car,'' DCP Noida Harish Chander said.

He said the police have lodged a case and Menezes was taken to a hospital for treatment of his minor injuries.

Menezes did not report any robbery with him although the trio fled away with the key of his car, the DCP said.

Multiple police teams have been formed under supervision of ACP Rajneesh Verma to investigate the case and bring culprits to book, he added.

