Left Menu

Arms, ammo found near Poonch encounter site where 2 terrorists were killed

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-09-2023 00:08 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 00:08 IST
Arms, ammo found near Poonch encounter site where 2 terrorists were killed
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces found a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, a day after two terrorists were killed as soldiers foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control, officials said.

The terrorists were gunned down in a fierce exchange of fire in the Sawjian area of Mandi on Wednesday, they said.

While the body of one terrorist has been recovered along with war-like stores, a search operation for the other is underway, the officials said.

They said the arms and ammo were found near the encounter site. The seizures included an AK 47, four magazines, a pistol, two magazines and 44 pistol rounds.

A grenade, binoculars, a pair of shoes, a night vision device, two trousers, a pair of gloves, two jackets, two shawls, two rucksack bags, two walking sticks, a syringe, 16 batteries, bandage rolls, a knife, doctor's tape, medicines and rain jackets were recovered as well, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; Astellas withdraws lawsuit challenging Medicare drug price negotiation plans and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; Aste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023