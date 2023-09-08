Left Menu

Bosnian Serb leader bans international peace envoy from entering his region

Bosnian Serbs say they do not recognise German government ex-minister Christian Schmidt as Bosnia's international High Representative because he was not endorsed by the U.N. Security Council. The post of the international envoy was drawn up in the Dayton peace accords that ended Bosnia's devastating war in the 1990s to oversee peace in the Balkan country, split into two autonomous regions - the Serb Republic and the Federation dominated by Bosniaks and Croats.

Reuters | Sarajevo | Updated: 08-09-2023 00:37 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 00:37 IST
Bosnian Serb leader bans international peace envoy from entering his region
  • Country:
  • Bosnia And Herzegovina

Bosnian Serb separatist leader Milorad Dodik said on Thursday that police in Bosnia's Serb-dominated region have been instructed to arrest and deport an international peace envoy if he enters the Serb Republic. Bosnian Serbs say they do not recognise German government ex-minister Christian Schmidt as Bosnia's international High Representative because he was not endorsed by the U.N. Security Council.

The post of the international envoy was drawn up in the Dayton peace accords that ended Bosnia's devastating war in the 1990s to oversee peace in the Balkan country, split into two autonomous regions - the Serb Republic and the Federation dominated by Bosniaks and Croats. Dodik, who is president of the Serb Republic, has long advocated the secession of the Serb-dominated region from Bosnia.

"The instruction has been sent to the field today," Dodik said at a news conference held along with Bosnia's Security Minister Nenad Nesic, a Serb, who supported his initiative. On Wednesday, announcing the ban, Dodik said: "If he comes to a meeting in Republika Srpska (Serb Republic), he will be thrown out. As soon as the police find out that Schmidt is in Republika Srpska, their task will be to organise a unit to expel him."

Schmidt's office did not immediately comment. In July, Schmidt, who has powers to impose laws and sack officials seen as obstructing peace, revoked two laws signed by Dodik which suspended decisions made by Bosnia's constitutional court and by Schmidt.

In August, Bosnia's prosecutors charged Dodik and another official with defying the High Representative's decisions, an offence punishable by up to five years in jail. In response, Dodik's supporters last week organised protests across Bosnia at administrative boundaries between the two regions, waving flags featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin and further raising ethnic tension.

Pro-Russian Dodik has been taking steps to separate the Serb Republic from Bosnia since 2021 but had to halt activities due to the war in Ukraine. The European Union and Germany have halted funding of projects in the Serb Republic over his policies but Dodik said he would turn to other countries, such as China, for investment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; Astellas withdraws lawsuit challenging Medicare drug price negotiation plans and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; Aste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023