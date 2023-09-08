Left Menu

Blinken, Romanian minister discuss drone debris found in Romania near Ukraine border

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that NATO did not have any information indicating an intentional attack by Russia, while stressing the risks Russian air strikes in such close vicinity to the alliance's territory posed.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu on Thursday discussed Romania's investigation into drone debris found in Romania close to its border with Ukraine, the U.S. State Department said.

Parts of what could be a Russian drone fell on Romanian territory, Defence Minister Angel Tilvar said on Wednesday, two days after Ukraine said Russian drones had detonated on the NATO member country's land. Romanian officials had earlier denied reports of drones crashing on Romanian soil and said Russian attacks in neighbouring Ukraine did not pose a direct threat. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that NATO did not have any information indicating an intentional attack by Russia, while stressing the risks Russian air strikes in such close vicinity to the alliance's territory posed.

Russia has carried out long-range air strikes on targets in Ukraine since it invaded its neighbour last year, and Kyiv has reported suspected Russian weapons flying over or crashing into neighbouring countries several times.

Russia has carried out long-range air strikes on targets in Ukraine since it invaded its neighbour last year, and Kyiv has reported suspected Russian weapons flying over or crashing into neighbouring countries several times.

