China to 'firmly support' the central role of the United Nations

China will continue to "firmly support" the central role of the United Nations in international affairs and is willing to work with the U.N. to build a community with a shared future for mankind, state media said on Friday.

China's Premier Li Qiang, who met with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Jakarta on Thursday, was cited by state media as saying it is necessary to establish a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security concept and uphold the concept of open and inclusive development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)