Security beefed up near Delhi's Majnu ka Tilla in view of Tibetan protest

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2023 11:54 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 11:54 IST
Ahead of the G20 summit, security forces have been deployed near north Delhi's Majnu ka Tilla area in anticipation of a protest by some Tibetans on Friday, police officials said.

Majnu ka Tilla is a Tibetan settlement.

''We have barricaded a certain part of Majnu ka Tilla. Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed to maintain law and order,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi told PTI.

The step has been taken in anticipation of a protest by Tibetans, the officials said.

The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held in the national capital over the weekend.

In the run-up to the summit, security has been beefed up across the city, especially in New Delhi district, with police, paramilitary forces and other agencies maintaining a hawk-eye vigil.

Delhi Police is being assisted by over 50,000 security personnel, K9 dog squads and mounted police.

