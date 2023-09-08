Left Menu

Man arrested in north Delhi for hoax alert on G20 Summit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 18:27 IST
Man arrested in north Delhi for hoax alert on G20 Summit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A person from north Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area was arrested on Friday for allegedly making a hoax alert on social media on the G20 Summit, officials said.

The accused claimed on social media that an auto-rickshaw carrying guns and explosives was on its way towards the Pragati Maidan area where the G20 Summit is being held, they said.

Taking swift action, Bhalswa Dairy police team traced the accused and arrested him for spreading false information in public.

''Taking swift action on bomb threat hoax in #G20Summit area, #DelhiPolice’s P.S. Bhalswa Dairy team traced the accused and arrested him for spreading false information in public. Legal action is being taken,'' the Delhi Police wrote on X.

The arrest takes place as the national capital is under heavy security for the two-day G20 Summit that begins on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023