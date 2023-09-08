Left Menu

Student dies after falling from school hostel's roof in Haryana's Rewari

PTI | Rewari | Updated: 08-09-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 19:18 IST
Student dies after falling from school hostel's roof in Haryana's Rewari
A class 11 student died allegedly after falling from the roof of a school hostel in a village here on Friday, police said.

The incident happened at the hostel built on the school premises in Gothra-Pali village in the early hours of the day, they said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

The 16-year-old boy, a resident of Mahendergarh district, was studying in the school for the last six years and lived in the hostel, police said.

It was around 5:20 am that the boy fell from the roof of the hostel under suspicious circumstances, they said.

He was rushed to the trauma centre, Rewari in critical condition where he succumbed to injuries, they said, adding a police team led by Rewari DSP (City) Pawan Kumar reached the spot to conduct investigations.

"The case is under investigation and how the student fell from the roof would be clear only after the probe is completed. Further action will be taken as per the law," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

