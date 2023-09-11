Left Menu

11-09-2023
908 suspects arrested under Operation Shanela
Image Credit: Twitter (@SAPoliceService)
  • South Africa

The South African Police Service’s Operation Shanela continues to make inroads in the fight against crime and lawlessness in Gauteng, as 908 suspects were arrested for various crimes.

The operation, which is held simultaneously in all five districts in the province, saw suspects being arrested for crimes ranging from operating unlicensed taverns, to those classified as trio crimes (carjackings, house robberies and business robberies).

The latest group of suspects to feel the full might of the law this past weekend (from Friday to the early hours of Sunday) will face a range of charges including illegal mining, contravention of the Liquor Act (unlicensed taverns/shebeens are often a primary source of assaults, murders and robberies), contravention of the Immigration Act, possession of unlicensed firearms, driving under the influence of liquor, rape and robberies.

Three suspects, two in Tembisa and one in Tsakane, were arrested for being in possession of unlicensed firearms.

The latter is under police guard in hospital after he and his accomplices shot at the police as the officers tried to stop them.

In total, 29 unlicensed liquor establishments were closed and fines issued to the operators.

Of the 29 outlets, four were closed by the provincial Commissioner of the police, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, as he led Operation Shanela in the Sedibeng District last night.

"We extend our appreciation to all law enforcement agencies, who are now part and parcel of our crime fighting initiatives in all of our planning and executions," said Mawela.

All of the suspects are expected to appear in various local magistrates courts within the province. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

