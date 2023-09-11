Thulas Nxesi to launch mobile employment centre

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi will this week launch a mobile employment centre at the Jobs Fair in Malelane, Mpumalanga.

The launch is set to take place on Thursday morning at the Paradise Creek Lodge in Malelane.

“Minister Nxesi will deliver a keynote address to stakeholders at the Employers’ Breakfast Session. Thereafter, he will address work seekers and exhibitors at the Jobs Fair and launch the Mobile Employment Centre of the Department of Employment and Labour,” the department said in a statement.

The Jobs Fair seeks to identify opportunities and solutions that can enhance the capacity of the department and its partners to deliver on its mandate of creating employment for unemployed people, especially the youth of Mpumalanga.

The Jobs Fair is designed to create a platform where employers and work seekers can interact with the purpose of ensuring that the unemployed and underemployed get access to both work and learning opportunities.

The event is targeted at work seekers and to draw employers, institutions and government departments that provide various services to the youth in particular.

The department will provide the following services during the event:

• Registration of unemployed work seekers on the Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA) database.

• Facilitating access to opportunities and employment counselling services to work seekers.

• Offer career information and study options from educational institutions within the province.

• Job hunting skills, interview preparation and work ethics.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)