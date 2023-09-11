Left Menu

Thulas Nxesi to launch mobile employment centre

The event is targeted at work seekers and to draw employers, institutions and government departments that provide various services to the youth in particular.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-09-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 17:54 IST
Thulas Nxesi to launch mobile employment centre
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi will this week launch a mobile employment centre at the Jobs Fair in Malelane, Mpumalanga.

The launch is set to take place on Thursday morning at the Paradise Creek Lodge in Malelane.

“Minister Nxesi will deliver a keynote address to stakeholders at the Employers’ Breakfast Session. Thereafter, he will address work seekers and exhibitors at the Jobs Fair and launch the Mobile Employment Centre of the Department of Employment and Labour,” the department said in a statement. 

The Jobs Fair seeks to identify opportunities and solutions that can enhance the capacity of the department and its partners to deliver on its mandate of creating employment for unemployed people, especially the youth of Mpumalanga.

The Jobs Fair is designed to create a platform where employers and work seekers can interact with the purpose of ensuring that the unemployed and underemployed get access to both work and learning opportunities.

The event is targeted at work seekers and to draw employers, institutions and government departments that provide various services to the youth in particular.

The department will provide the following services during the event:

•    Registration of unemployed work seekers on the Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA) database.

•    Facilitating access to opportunities and employment counselling services to work seekers.

•    Offer career information and study options from educational institutions within the province.

•    Job hunting skills, interview preparation and work ethics.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023