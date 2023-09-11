Firecrackers banned in Delhi for third consecutive year ahead of winter to curb pollution

To combat high pollution levels during winter months, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday announced a comprehensive ban on the manufacture, storage, sale and bursting of firecrackers in the capital city.

The sweeping directive that includes the prohibition of online sale of firecrackers comes ahead of the festival season. A similar blanket ban was imposed during the last two years.

Addressing a press conference here, Rai highlighted the grave health risks posed to people, especially the children and elderly, due to increased pollution during the winter season caused by firecrackers.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has been tasked with disseminating the necessary instructions to all relevant departments to enforce this ban effectively, he said.

Rai said that pollution levels inside Delhi rise as winter approaches. Despite relatively low air quality index (AQI) figures from January to August, the AQI typically worsens during October as humidity and particulate matter accumulate in the atmosphere.

''To address this issue, the government has taken a firm stance on firecrackers,'' he said.

He appealed to NCR states to replicate Delhi's efforts.

Referring to previous measures, Rai recalled that in 2018, the Supreme Court allowed the sale of only green crackers.

''However, due to worsening pollution in 2019, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed a complete ban on all types of firecrackers when AQI levels fall in the ''poor'' and above categories,'' he said.

Building on these decisions, the DPCC enforced a full firecracker ban in 2021 and 2022, and the same action is set for this year, he said.

The minister also highlighted the significant success of the Delhi Government's efforts to combat pollution in recent years, with average PM10 levels dropping by 42 per cent and PM2.5 by 46 per cent over the past nine years.

To further strengthen the fight against pollution, Rai announced an ''Environmental Experts Meet'' where suggestions from experts will be incorporated into the Winter Action Plan.

This meeting will involve 24 organisations and experts, including the Council for Energy, Environment and Water, Environmental Defense Fund, and IIT Delhi, among others.

Also, a joint meeting with 28 relevant departments is scheduled for September 14. It will focus on creating a coordinated action plan to combat Delhi's pollution crisis.

Responsibilities will be allocated based on the key points outlined in the Winter Action Plan, Rai said.

Rai said a campaign against firecrackers will also be started in Delhi.

''Every individual, Residents Welfare Associations, Paryavaran Mitra and Eco Clubs must contribute to reducing pollution. We are collectively responsible for the safety of the environment,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP leaders slammed the AAP government for banning firecrackers ahead of Diwali festival. Delhi BJP vice president Kapil Mishra said it has been proved in the court and also by scientists that ''firecrackers are not the source of pollution'' in the city.

''It has been proved in the court that firecrackers are not the source of pollution. Scientific reports have said firecrackers are not the source of pollution. Why the ban on the firecrackers only on Diwali as the Kejriwal government has failed to check pollution in Delhi? People will not follow the ban on Diwali firecrackers,'' Mishra wrote on X.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also opposed the ban on bursting crackers during Diwali for the third consecutive year.

