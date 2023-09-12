Left Menu

President Murmu arrives in Gujarat for two-day visit

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-09-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 21:01 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu arrived here on Tuesday for a two-day visit to Gujarat where she will address legislators during the monsoon session of the state assembly and attend some other programmes.

She was welcomed at the airport by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

“Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Bhupendra Patel received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Ahmedabad,” official handle of the President posted on micro-blogging site X.

Murmu will inaugurate the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project of the Gujarat legislative assembly and address MLAs on Wednesday in Gandhinagar on the opening day of the four-day monsoon session of the House.

The NeVA project has been implemented under the concept of 'One Nation, One Application' envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an aim to make the assembly functioning paperless, said a release by the assembly secretariat.

All MLAs have been given training to access and operate the NeVA application using tablet computers, said the release.

On the same day, the President will virtually launch the 'Ayushman Bhav' initiative of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare from the Raj Bhavan.

'Ayushman Bhav' is a comprehensive nationwide initiative that aims to provide saturation coverage of healthcare services, reaching every village and town in the country. The initiative builds upon the success of the 'Ayushman Bharat' programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

