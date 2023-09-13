Death toll in Vietnam apartment building fire at 30 - local media reports
The death toll in a fire at an apartment building in Vietnam's capital Hanoi has risen to over 30, local media reports said on Wednesday.
Vietnam authorities have yet to issue a statement confirming the latest death toll. The reports cited information from the city's police.
