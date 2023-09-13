Kyiv says vessels damaged in Sevastopol likely could not be repaired
A Ukrainian military intelligence agency official said on Wednesday that a large Russian landing ship and a submarine struck in an overnight attack on the Crimean port of Sevastopol were likely to have been damaged beyond repair.
"Those are significant damages. We can now say that with a high probability they are not subject to restoration," Andriy Yusov, the official, said in televised comments.
