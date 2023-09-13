Left Menu

Each case has element of human problem, says Allahabad HC, expresses discontent with lawyers' strike

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday in connection with a lawyers strike said that each case that comes before a judge has several elements of human problem such as those related to ones liberty and that cases were not there to give livelihood to judges and advocates.Lawyers here, who are on strike since August 30, have refused to work in protest against the state governments inaction in an incident of alleged police lathi-charge on the advocates in Hapur.Cases are not disposable commodities to be treated as mere statistics.

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday in connection with a lawyers' strike said that each case that comes before a judge has several elements of ''human problem'' such as those related to one's liberty and that cases were not there to give livelihood to judges and advocates.

Lawyers here, who are on strike since August 30, have refused to work in protest against the state government's ''inaction'' in an incident of alleged police lathi-charge on the advocates in Hapur.

''Cases are not disposable commodities to be treated as mere statistics. Their purpose is not to provide a livelihood for lawyers or provide monthly disposal quota to Judges. Each case that comes before a Judge has an element of a human problem concerning the life, liberty, livelihood, family business, profession, work, shelter, safety and security of the citizen,'' observed Justice Kshitij Shailendra hearing a petition.

The Allahabad High Court said ''many of the litigants belong to the downtrodden and weaker sections of society who are defenceless, poor, and ignorant.'' ''Their silent cry for a civilized human solution to their grievances and problems and for a level playing field is a call for justice, to be felt and heard not only by the judges but also by the lawyers, the latter, unfortunately, not hearing this cry, whatever may be the reason which, certainly, cannot have more weight than the weight of tears and pain of litigant(s) who have reposed all faith in our judicial system and the institution of justice,'' the High Court said.

The High Court added that it has several options when the lawyers are abstaining from judicial work, including dismissing a case when no lawyer is representing its client, but it is not passing any such order and only adjourning the case.

The matter will be next heard on October 13.

