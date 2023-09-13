Student thrashed by Delhi college mates for refusing to raise slogans to support their poll campaign

A 19-year-old college student was allegedly thrashed by a group of fellow students after he refused to raise slogans in favour of their election campaign in southeast Delhi's Nehru Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

The victim told police that he is a BA final-year student of the college located in Nehru Nagar and he was beaten up on September 5 when he was sitting near a water point.

Around 1.55 pm, when some other students asked him to raise slogans for their election campaign. He refused to do so, following which the group started thrashing him, the complainant told police.

He further said that during the scuffle, he also lost his gold chain. Later, he informed police about the incident and they took him to AIIMS Trauma Centre for the treatment, the FIR said.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered at Lajpat Nagar police station under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on September 7, it said.

The matter is being probed, police said.

