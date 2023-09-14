Left Menu

Man kills woman after failing to repay loan

The next day, they approached Ambedkar Nagar police station and lodged a missing report, a senior police officer said.The family members of the victim received a call on September 9 around 8 pm from Knowledge Park police station of Greater Noida UP about her mothers death.

A 45-year-old technician at a railway station here was arrested for allegedly killing a co-worker who was asking him to return the money she had loaned him, police said on Thursday.

Mohammad Zakir, technical supervisor at Nizamuddin Railway Station, allegedly killed her by stabbing her multiple times on her neck and later poured acid on her face and body to hide her identity, they said.

Police said the victim, a clerk at the railway station, had given Rs 11 lakh to the accused after taking personal loans in 2018 and 2019. They said her body was recovered by Greater Noida police on Saturday near Sector 148 Metro Station.

According to police, the daughter of the victim lodged a complaint that her mother went missing on September 8. The next day, they approached Ambedkar Nagar police station and lodged a missing report, a senior police officer said.

The family members of the victim received a call on September 9 around 8 pm from Knowledge Park police station of Greater Noida (UP) about her mother's death. A murder case was registered at Ambedkar Nagar police station, the officer said.

During investigation, it was found that Zakir had not returned the amount to the victim due to which she was under stress, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Inquiry revealed that on September 8, the woman left her office around 2 pm and Zakir was on leave. When police tried to trace his mobile phone, it was found switched off.

Later, police got the location of the suspect, conducted raids for over 20 hours at more than 60 locations of Subhash Vihar and arrested the accused, the DCP said.

During interrogation, Zakir said that the victim was pressurising him to return the money, following which he planned to kill her, police said.

The accused took her to Knowledge Park, Noida and allegedly killed her with an iron dagger, police said. He poured acid on her face and body to hide her identity, and hid the weapon and acid near the bushes of an electric pole at Sector 148, Noida, they said.

