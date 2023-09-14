Girl on her way to school crushed to death by tempo; driver held
A seven-year old schoolgirl died after being run over by a tempo at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, following which its driver was arrested, an official said on Thursday.
The incident occurred around 11.45 am on Wednesday, he said. ''The victim, Ayra Mohammed Munawwar Ansari, was on her way to a school when she was hit by the speeding tempo in Shanti Nagar area. The minor died on the spot,'' the official of Shanti Nagar police station said.
The driver of the tempo, identified as Abdul Waddhu Amirullah Khan, was arrested after the incident, and a case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) based on the complaint by the girl's father, he said.
