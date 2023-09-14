Left Menu

Girl on her way to school crushed to death by tempo; driver held

The minor died on the spot, the official of Shanti Nagar police station said.The driver of the tempo, identified as Abdul Waddhu Amirullah Khan, was arrested after the incident, and a case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code IPC sections 279 rash driving or riding on a public way and 304 A causing death by negligence based on the complaint by the girls father, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-09-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 18:53 IST
Girl on her way to school crushed to death by tempo; driver held
  • Country:
  • India

A seven-year old schoolgirl died after being run over by a tempo at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, following which its driver was arrested, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 11.45 am on Wednesday, he said. ''The victim, Ayra Mohammed Munawwar Ansari, was on her way to a school when she was hit by the speeding tempo in Shanti Nagar area. The minor died on the spot,'' the official of Shanti Nagar police station said.

The driver of the tempo, identified as Abdul Waddhu Amirullah Khan, was arrested after the incident, and a case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) based on the complaint by the girl's father, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
3
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023