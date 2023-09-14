Russian strategic bombers patrol over Barents and Norwegian seas - ministry

Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers have carried out a patrol over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday, citing the defence ministry.

According to the ministry, the patrol was planned and lasted about four hours.

(Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

