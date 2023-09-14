Left Menu

J-K LG pays tributes to Army officers killed in encounter with terrorists

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Armys XV Corps commander Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai on Thursday paid homage to Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonchak who were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag district.Sinha, Lt Gen Ghai and Army officers laid wreaths on the coffins carrying the mortal remains of the two slain officers at the Badamibagh cantonment here.Their bodies will later be flown to their home towns.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-09-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 21:38 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Army's XV Corps commander Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai on Thursday paid homage to Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonchak who were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag district.

Sinha, Lt Gen Ghai and Army officers laid wreaths on the coffins carrying the mortal remains of the two slain officers at the Badamibagh cantonment here.

Their bodies will later be flown to their home towns. Colonel Singh hailed from Mohali and Major Dhonchak from Panipat. Their last rites will take place on Friday, officials said.

Four security forces personnel -- Colonel Singh, commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat and a soldier -- were killed in the encounter with terrorists in the Gadole forests of Kokernag in Anantnag district on Wednesday morning.

