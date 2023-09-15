Sudan's rapid support forces will form authority in areas under its control if army chief’s actions continue
Sudanese paramilitary leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said the rapid support forces will start consultations to form civilian authority in areas under its control if Sudan's army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan "keeps claiming false legitimacy," Daglo said in a recorded speech on Thursday.
Burhan forming a new government in Port Sudan would lead to a scenario "where two parties control different areas", Daglo added.
