Man held for killing wife, dumping body in forest in Raigad district
The victims six-year-old son recognised her clothing, which confirmed her identity, the official said.The accused Sagar Pawar later confessed that he killed his wife at Umberwadi and dumped her body.
A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and dumping her body in a forest area in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Friday.
The decomposed body of a woman was found in Umberwadi in Pali taluka on September 9, an official said. During the investigation, the victim was identified as Kusaba Sagar Pawar (24), who had been reported missing by her husband, he said. The police interrogated the victim's husband who initially refused to identify the woman with the help of the clothes found at the scene. The victim's six-year-old son recognised her clothing, which confirmed her identity, the official said.
The accused Sagar Pawar later confessed that he killed his wife at Umberwadi and dumped her body. He then returned home and approached the police with a missing person's complaint, he said.
The accused has been arrested under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.
