Pledge to revive water bodies that have become clogged due to waste: Shekhawat

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday urged people to take a pledge to revive various water bodies that have become clogged due to waste. On the occasion of Swachhta Pakhwada, being celebrated from September 15 to October 2 in collaboration with the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and other ministries, Shekhawat said that targeted and result oriented activities should be carried out during the fortnight. Work allocation should be done properly to achieve best results, he said. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat joined the virtual conference from Jaipur while Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri jointly launched the campaign through a virtual conference from Delhi. He also chaired an interaction between sarpanches, block heads, mayors, CEO, zilla parishad, district magistrate/deputy commissioner and other officials of rural and urban local bodies. District Collector Deepak Meena of UP’s Meerut and Deputy Commissioner Sumit Satwan of Assam’s Lakhimpur shared their experiences during the interaction.

Shekhawat stressed the importance of source segregation of waste, removing old waste and increasing awareness about cleanliness. The minister said that the Swachhta Pakhwada is an opportunity to identify and identify the best hygiene practices from different parts of the country and replicate them. Shekhawat said the problems of urban and rural areas can be tackled together as cities have more capacity but lack space while rural areas do not have capacity but space is sufficient.

The Union minister asked the secretary of the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation to prepare a long-term plan with the secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to ensure maximum convergence while setting up a strong mechanism to achieve this objective. Shekhawat also urged everyone to take a pledge to revive various water bodies which have become clogged due to waste.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)