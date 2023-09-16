Highly decomposed body of woman found at Vaitarna creek
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 16-09-2023 12:04 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 11:58 IST
Police have recovered a highly decomposed body of a woman from Vaitarna creek in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.
The body was found under a railway bridge in the creek area on Friday evening, the official of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police said. ''The victim cannot be identified as the body is highly decomposed. It was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem,'' he said.
A case of accidental death has been registered at Mandvi police station and investigation is on, he added.
