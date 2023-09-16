Left Menu

Man arrested climbing into Royal Mews by Buckingham Palace

A man was arrested in the earlier hours of Saturday morning after being spotted climbing into the Royal Mews adjacent to Buckingham Palace in London, police said. The man was arrested under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act for trespassing and has been taken into custody, police said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-09-2023 16:10 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 15:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man was arrested in the earlier hours of Saturday morning after being spotted climbing into the Royal Mews adjacent to Buckingham Palace in London, police said. Officers were alerted to reports at 1.25 a.m. (0025 GMT) of the man climbing the wall to get into the Royal Mews which backs on to the Palace garden.

Police said a 25-year-old man was detained outside the stables in the Royal Mews, which is responsible for all road travel arrangements for King Charles and members of the Royal Family, and is home to the Gold State Coach. The man was arrested under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act for trespassing and has been taken into custody, police said.

