Man arrested climbing into Royal Mews by Buckingham Palace
A man was arrested in the earlier hours of Saturday morning after being spotted climbing into the Royal Mews adjacent to Buckingham Palace in London, police said. The man was arrested under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act for trespassing and has been taken into custody, police said.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A man was arrested in the earlier hours of Saturday morning after being spotted climbing into the Royal Mews adjacent to Buckingham Palace in London, police said. Officers were alerted to reports at 1.25 a.m. (0025 GMT) of the man climbing the wall to get into the Royal Mews which backs on to the Palace garden.
Police said a 25-year-old man was detained outside the stables in the Royal Mews, which is responsible for all road travel arrangements for King Charles and members of the Royal Family, and is home to the Gold State Coach. The man was arrested under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act for trespassing and has been taken into custody, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Buckingham Palace
- King Charles
- Royal Mews
- London
- Palace
ALSO READ
Corgis parade outside Buckingham Palace to remember Queen Elizabeth II a year since her death
King Charles marks his first year on the throne, cautious but steady
King Charles III shows his reign will be more about evolution than revolution after year on the job
King Charles thanks public for their 'love' as he marks death of late mother, Queen Elizabeth
King Charles to quietly mark death of late mother, Queen Elizabeth