Poland bans entry of Russia-registered passenger cars -PAP

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2023 18:12 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 18:07 IST
Mariusz Kaminski Image Credit: Wikipedia
Poland will ban the entry of passenger cars registered in Russia from Sunday, state-run Polish news agency PAP reported, citing Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski.

"This ban at the Polish border will apply from tomorrow and comes into force at midnight tonight," PAP quoted Kaminski as saying at a press conference on Saturday in Terespol on the border with Belarus. Russia-registered trucks are already banned from entering Poland.

"This is a further element of sanctions imposed on Russia and its citizens in connection with the brutal war in Ukraine, due to the fact that the Russian state today constitutes a threat to international security," Kaminski said. The West imposed stringent sanctions on Russia after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in 2022.

Kaminski said the decision was made following the publication on Sept. 8 of European Commission guidelines for banning entry of cars registered in Russia into the EU, PAP reported.

