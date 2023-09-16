Left Menu

Four held, minor detained for beating man to death in Durg

Four held, minor detained for beating man to death in Durg
At least four persons have been arrested and a teenage boy was detained for allegedly beating a 32-year-old man to death in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said on Saturday.

A group of five allegedly thrashed Malkeet Singh alias Veeru at ITI grounds on the intervening night of September 15 and 16. The victim was rushed to a private hospital in Raipur where he succumbed to injuries during treatment, said Durg Superintendent of Police Shalabh Kumar Sinha.

He said the exact reason behind the incident is being investigated. However, family members of the deceased alleged that he was attacked when he raised pro-India slogans while watching Gadar-2 on his mobile phone along with a friend.

The arrested accused are identified as Tarun Nishad, Shubham Lahre, Tasbur Khan and Faisal Qureshi.

Kin of the deceased and members of the Sikh community staged a protest at Khursipar police station seeking immediate action against the accused. They also demanded compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to a member of the family of the deceased.

Arvind Singh Khurana, president of Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha (Durg), sought the arrest of all the accused within 24 hours. He warned of a road blockade and Bhilai shutdown on Monday if their demands are not met.

