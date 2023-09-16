Left Menu

Pak ISI chief Nadeem Anjum gets one-year extension

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-09-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 22:40 IST
Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum will remain the chief of Pakistan's powerful spy agency ISI for one more year after the caretaker government extended his tenure, according to a media report on Saturday.

Lieutenant General Anjum was appointed as Director General (DG) of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) on November 20, 2021 when he replaced Faiz Hameed.

A summary to grant an extension to Anjum was approved late Thursday, The News newspaper reported quoting an official source.

Anjum was earlier the commander of Karachi Corps where he had served since his promotion to three-star general in September 2019. A native of Mohra Sheikhan, Gujjar Khan areas of Rawalpindi district, Nadeem was commissioned in September 1988 and belongs to Pakistan Military Academy's 78th Long Course.

He is from the Punjab Regiment. Nadeem has served in various important positions right from the restive parts of the Federally Administered Tribal Area, now merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to Balochistan and at the Line of Control.

He commanded a brigade in the Kurram tribal district and headed Frontier Constabulary, Balochistan as its inspector general.

He graduated from the Royal College of Defense Studies in the United Kingdom and obtained a master's degree from the Asia-Pacific Centre for Security Studies in Honolulu, USA.

Contrary to Lt Gen (retd) Hameed fondness for publicity, Nadeem forbade the Prime Minister's Office from releasing his photos. On the contrary, he is also the first ISI chief who had to address a presser, according to The News.

