3 cow smugglers arrested after encounter with police in Rajasthan's Dausa
After a search of 6-7 hours, at around 730 am on Saturday morning, the police spotted the trio hiding in the fields.One of the accused opened fire on the police with a country-made pistol prompting the police team to retaliate in which one accused, Sajid, got bullet injuries in his leg.
- Country:
- India
Three suspected cow smugglers were arrested after a brief encounter with police in Dausa district of Rajasthan on Saturday.
One of the accused suffered bullet injuries in his leg and the remaining two were injured after they fell into a pit while trying to flee, the police said.
The accused were identified as Sajid Meo (32), Mohammad Raees Meo (24) and Irfan Meo (28).
Four bovine animals were freed during the operation that took place on Saturday morning under Sadar police station of Dausa.
Dausa Superintendent of Police Vandita Rana said the Sadar police station received information late Friday night that the cow smugglers were coming towards Nangal Bairsi in Dausa in a Haryana registered vehicle loaded with cows. A special police team tried to stop the vehicle last night. When the driver tried to reverse the vehicle in an attempt to avoid the police, it got stuck in the mud. The smugglers got down and fired at the police and ran away. A quick response team was called to nab the smugglers.
Police teams surrounded the area and searched for the accused. After a search of 6-7 hours, at around 7:30 am on Saturday morning, the police spotted the trio hiding in the fields.
One of the accused opened fire on the police with a country-made pistol prompting the police team to retaliate in which one accused, Sajid, got bullet injuries in his leg.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sajid Meo
- Sadar
- Irfan Meo
- Nangal Bairsi
- Haryana
- Sajid
- Mohammad Raees Meo
- Dausa
- Rajasthan
ALSO READ
Haryana ADGP O P Singh urges officials to amplify anti-drug operations
Haryana minister Anil Vij orders SIT probe against travel agent for "duping man of Rs 40 lakh"
Missing boy found dead in pond in Haryana's Ambala
4th G20 Sherpa meet to start in Haryana's Nuh from Sunday
3 held for stealing Rs 48 lakh from Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank in Nuh