Woman and father charged with murder, incest after 3 dead infants found in cellar in Poland

Police discovered the bodies of three newborns in the basement of a house in northern Poland, and have detained and charged a 54-year-old man and his 20-year-old daughter with murder and incest, Polish media reported Saturday.The body of a newborn, identified as the child of the 20-year-old woman, was found Friday in the village of Czerniki south of Gdansk.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 17-09-2023 00:14 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 00:14 IST
The body of a newborn, identified as the child of the 20-year-old woman, was found Friday in the village of Czerniki south of Gdansk. A further search of the premises revealed another body in an advanced state of decomposition on Friday followed by a third on Saturday, according to Polish media reports.

Prosecutor Mariusz Duszynski from the District Prosecutor's Office in Gdansk, told the all-news broadcaster TVN24 that the woman was charged with two counts of murder and one of incest.

The woman's 54-year-old father was also brought to the prosecutor's office. In the afternoon, prosecutor Duszynski announced that the man had been charged with three counts of murder in the case of the newborns and two of incest.

Polish media suggested that was an indication that he had been in an incestuous relationship with a second daughter as well.

