Drone, over 2 kg heroin recovered in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-09-2023 09:53 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 09:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A drone was recovered from a field in Rajoke village near the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, while a packet of heroin dropped by another drone was found in Ferozepur district, a BSF official said on Sunday.

The quadcopter was recovered in a joint search operation of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police on Saturday.

After noticing the movement of the drone near village T J Singh on Saturday, the BSF troops reacted to intercept it as per the laid down drill, said the official.

During the search operation, the drone was recovered from a paddy field in the village.

In a separate incident, BSF personnel on Sunday recovered a packet of heroin, which was airdropped by a drone, from a field in Ferozepur district.

BSF troops intercepted the movement of the drone at around 4:10 am near village Gatti Rajoke in Ferozepur, said the official.

During a joint search operation with the Punjab Police, BSF troops recovered one packet of heroin weighing 2.50 kg from the field near village Gatti Rajoke.

