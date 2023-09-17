UNGA78: UN chief brushes off absence of key leaders, says nations must deliver on climate and development promises
UN News | Updated: 17-09-2023 14:50 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 14:50 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US President Joe Biden to travel to New Delhi on Thursday to attend the G20 Summit: White House.
US President Biden to travel to India on Sept 7 to attend G20 summit; to have bilateral meeting with PM Modi
G20 Summit: Delhi Police holds full dress rehearsals; traffic to be affected
Biden and Modi to have bilateral meeting in New Delhi on Sept 8 on sidelines of G20 summit
G20 Summit: Special CP urges residents to check traffic guidelines as another full dress rehearsal conducted