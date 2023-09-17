Left Menu

Ten rescued after fire breaks out in residential building in Thane

Ten persons were rescued after a fire broke out in a flat in a seven-storey building in Maharashtras Thane city on Sunday, a civic official said. The seven-storey structure has 32 flats, the official said. Two fire engines were pressed into service to fight the fire, which was brought under control in two hours, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-09-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 18:35 IST
Ten persons were rescued after a fire broke out in a flat in a seven-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday, a civic official said. The blaze erupted in an apartment on the fourth floor of the building in Brahmand Complex around 2.20 pm, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

A team of firemen from Balkum fire station and RDMC personnel rushed to the scene and rescued 10 persons who were trapped in the building, he said.

Several valuables, furniture and appliances were gutted in the blaze, he said. The seven-storey structure has 32 flats, the official said. Two fire engines were pressed into service to fight the fire, which was brought under control in two hours, he said.

