50-year-old policeman attacked, car damaged in Delhi road rage

Three people allegedly attacked a 50-year-old Delhi Police head constable with an iron rod and bricks and left him unconscious on a West Delhi road after their car brushed past his vehicle, officials said on Sunday.

The incident of road rage occurred on September 15 near the Ghode Wala temple in Raghubir Nagar and the head constable's car was damaged as well, they said.

Victim M G Rajesh is currently posted at the office of the Ashok Vihar Assistant Commissioner of Police.

''After finishing my duty, I was returning home in Tilak Nagar. It was around 11 pm when I crossed the slum area near Ghode Wala temple, a car overtook my vehicle and its rear portion brushed past my car,'' Rajesh said in his complaint.

He said that he then stopped his car on the roadside, asked the occupants of the other vehicle to drive safely and continued on his way home.

''All of a sudden the same car overtook me again and blocked the way. Two youths came out of that car and started shouting at me and asked me to exit the car. A woman also came out of the car. Suddenly, one of the men picked up a brick and damaged the windshield of my vehicle and the same youth, who had long hair, dragged me out of my vehicle and started thrashing me brutally,'' the FIR read.

The head constable said that in order to save his life, he pushed one of the men away but the woman allegedly attacked him with a brick.

''One of the youths overpowered me and another attacked me with an iron rod. Due to this, I fell on the ground unconscious,'' he said.

The head constable said an onlooker took him to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital and police were informed. ''I was unable to provide a statement at that time due to my injuries,'' he said in his complaint.

His statement was later recorded and an FIR was registered against three people under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) and section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act at the Khyala police station.

