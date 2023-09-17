Left Menu

Raj: Partially decomposed bodies of man, woman found in Bikaner

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-09-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 19:51 IST
Raj: Partially decomposed bodies of man, woman found in Bikaner
The partially decomposed bodies of a man and a woman were found in the Napasar area of Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Sunday, the police said.

SHO Sandeep Poonia said the bodies were found near Moodsar village, adding that the case prime facie seemed a suicide.

The woman's body was found hanging from a tree while the body of the man was found lying on the ground. Both of them appeared to be in their early thirties, Poonia said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a tree and the body of the man hanging from the tree was dragged down by some animal, the SHO said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said, adding that a forensics team was called to collect evidence from the spot.

Further investigation in the case is underway, the police said.

