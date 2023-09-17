Left Menu

Another accused held in Odisha honeytrap, blackmailing case

The mobile phone used by the gang to victimise people has been seized.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-09-2023 20:29 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 20:29 IST
Another accused held in Odisha honeytrap, blackmailing case
Odisha police on Sunday arrested another accused in the honeytrap and blackmailing case, police said.

The commissionerate police had earlier arrested Irani Patra, her husband Nishikanta, along with two of their associates – Manoranjan Pradhan and Saktikanta Harichandan — for duping several persons including a doctor, a businessman and a student through 'honeytrap'.

''We arrested one Debananda Jena, a close associate of Nishikant, for his involvement in the case. Using the Facebook account of Irani, the accused were sending friend requests to various persons and later extorting money from the victims through blackmail,'' said Tamando police station IIC Subhrakanta Jena.

The mobile phone used by the gang to victimise people has been seized. However, it was found that the accused usually deleted the messages (chats) with the victims after getting money from them, said Jena.

So far, four cases have been registered against the gang after receiving complaints from victims, he said, adding, ''We have sought five-day remand of Nishikant to go deeper in the case.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

