Left Menu

California sheriff's deputy shot dead in ambush attack

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy has been shot and killed in what officials call an ambush while he was sitting in his patrol car outside a sheriff's station in the California city of Palmdale, in uniform and on duty. Sheriff Robert Luna called the incident that occurred on Saturday night "murder" and a "targeted attack" on Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, because he was a police officer, serving his community about 55 miles (90 km) northeast of Los Angeles.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 20:32 IST
California sheriff's deputy shot dead in ambush attack

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy has been shot and killed in what officials call an ambush while he was sitting in his patrol car outside a sheriff's station in the California city of Palmdale, in uniform and on duty.

Sheriff Robert Luna called the incident that occurred on Saturday night "murder" and a "targeted attack" on Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, because he was a police officer, serving his community about 55 miles (90 km) northeast of Los Angeles. Clinkunbroomer was found at the wheel of his patrol cruiser gravely wounded about 6 p.m. by a passerby who called for help, police said. Clinkunbroomer, who served for eight years on the force, died at the hospital.

During a late-night news conference, Luna asked the public to come forward with any video that may exist showing what happened. Clinkunbroomer, who was just engaged to be married, was a third-generation member of law enforcement, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, the sheriff wrote on social media.

"It hurts, it hurts bad," Luna said. "He was murdered (Saturday night). He didn't deserve that. ... From everything I know about Ryan, people loved and adored him." "We're going to catch this person," he added.

There have been 83 ambush-style attacks on police in the United States this year, resulting in 15 killed by gunfire, according to National Fraternal Order of Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023