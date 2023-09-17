Left Menu

Balmain collection robbed in run-up to fashion show, designer says

Rousteing said in an Instagram post that thieves seized the vehicle carrying some 50 items from Balmain's new collection between a Paris airport and the label's headquarters in the French capital. The lorry driver was safe, he said.

French fashion house Balmain has lost dozens of pieces due to be unveiled at a Paris show later this month after a lorry carrying the clothing was hijacked, its creative director Olivier Rousteing said. Rousteing said in an Instagram post that thieves seized the vehicle carrying some 50 items from Balmain's new collection between a Paris airport and the label's headquarters in the French capital.

The lorry driver was safe, he said. "We are redoing everything but this is so disrespectful," he said in his message.

Balmain is due to present its 2024 spring-summer collection on Sept. 27 during the Paris fashion week, which features high end labels including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Chanel and Hermes. A spokesperson for Balmain confirmed that the Paris show would go ahead, declining to comment about the robbery pending an investigation.

Balmain is controlled by Mayhoola, an investment vehicle backed by Qatar's royal family.

