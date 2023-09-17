Left Menu

Rajasthan ATS arrests PFI-linked man for anti-national activities

The Anti-Terrorism Squad of Rajasthan Police has arrested a 22-year-old man linked to banned Popular Front of India for allegedly encouraging individuals to engage in anti-national activities through social media, officials said on Sunday.The ATS has also recovered two mobile phones from the accused, which were reportedly used for carrying out anti-national activities.

Rajasthan ATS arrests PFI-linked man for anti-national activities
The Anti-Terrorism Squad of Rajasthan Police has arrested a 22-year-old man linked to banned Popular Front of India for allegedly encouraging individuals to engage in anti-national activities through social media, officials said on Sunday.

The ATS has also recovered two mobile phones from the accused, which were reportedly used for carrying out anti-national activities. Additional DG of ATS Ashok Rathore said that the ATS received a tip-off indicating the involvement of Mohammad Sohail Bhishti in anti-national activities through social media platforms. In response, an ATS team was swiftly dispatched to Bhilwara for action. During investigation, Sohail Bhishti was found involved in inciting people and encouraging anti-national actions through social media, Rathore said, adding that evidence of his affiliation with Popular Front of India also surfaced.

The accused has been placed under arrest and is currently being interrogated, the officials said.

