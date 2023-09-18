Taiwan says 103 Chinese warplanes flew toward the island in a new daily high in recent times
Taiwans Defence Ministry said that it detected the planes in the 24-hour period ending at 6 am on Monday.Chinas military regularly sends planes over waters south and west of Taiwan. The islands Defense Ministry said that 40 of the planes detected Sunday and early Monday crossed the symbolic median line between Taiwan and mainland China.
