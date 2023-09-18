Taiwan says 103 Chinese warplanes flew toward the island in a new daily high in recent times

Taiwan says 103 Chinese warplanes flew toward the island in new daily high in recent times. Taiwan's Defence Ministry said that it detected the planes in the 24-hour period ending at 6 am on Monday.

China's military regularly sends planes over waters south and west of Taiwan. The island's Defense Ministry said that 40 of the planes detected Sunday and early Monday crossed the symbolic median line between Taiwan and mainland China.

