Man, two sons die after motorcycle hits bus in UP's Sambhal
- Country:
- India
A man and his two sons died when their motorcycle collided head on with a state transport bus in Gunnaur police station area of the district, police said on Monday.
Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said Hansraj (45) was taking his sons Mohan (9) and Manoj (13) to Bulandshahr on Sunday night, when the incident occurred.
The three were brought to Gunnaur community health centre, where they were declared dead by the doctors, the police official said.
The bus has been impounded and the driver detained. The bodies has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gunnaur community health centre
- Hansraj
- Manoj
- Gunnaur
- Mohan
- Bulandshahr
ALSO READ
"I understand that sometimes we need to delve into symbolic expressions": RJD MP Manoj Jha on 'Sanatana Dharma' row
Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis calls Maratha agitation leader Manoj Jarange Patil for discussion
BJP jittery because of INDIA alliance, will be out of power soon: RJD's Manoj Jha
J-K LG Manoj Sinha calls on people not to support militancy
Manoj Jarange: Politician-turned-activist who put Maratha quota back in spotlight, govt on backfoot