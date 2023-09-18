Three detained in J-K's Kishtwar for alleged terror links
Three over-ground workers (OGWs) of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit were detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Monday, officials said. Touseef-ul-Nabi, Zahoor-ul-Hassan and Reyaz Ahmad were taken into custody under the law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases on the recommendations of the police, the officials said.
They said a dossier was prepared by police against the trio and submitted to the deputy commissioner of Kishtwar who approved their detention under PSA.
After getting the necessary approval, the three OGWs were detained and shifted to jail, the officials said.
