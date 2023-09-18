Miscreants assault cameraman of regional news channel

A cameraman of a regional news channel was assaulted by miscreants in the Mango area here on Monday, a police officer said.

Anwar Shariff was on his way by foot to offer namaz at around 4.30 am in a masjid near his home in Mango when four miscreants intercepted him to commit loot, the officer said.

They assaulted Anwar and injured him seriously.

An injured Anwar rushed to Mango police station and reported the incident.

Later, a delegation of the Press Club of Jamshedpur led by its President Sanjeev Bhardwaj met the Superintendent of Police (Rural), Rishabh Garg, who was also in charge of Superintendent of Police (City) and apprised him about the incident, demanding the arrest of the culprits.

A case has been registered in this regard.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Working Journalists Union have also condemned the incident and demanded the arrest of the miscreants.

