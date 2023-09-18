Left Menu

Miscreants assault cameraman of regional news channel

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 18-09-2023 17:37 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 17:37 IST
Miscreants assault cameraman of regional news channel
  • Country:
  • India

A cameraman of a regional news channel was assaulted by miscreants in the Mango area here on Monday, a police officer said.

Anwar Shariff was on his way by foot to offer namaz at around 4.30 am in a masjid near his home in Mango when four miscreants intercepted him to commit loot, the officer said.

They assaulted Anwar and injured him seriously.

An injured Anwar rushed to Mango police station and reported the incident.

Later, a delegation of the Press Club of Jamshedpur led by its President Sanjeev Bhardwaj met the Superintendent of Police (Rural), Rishabh Garg, who was also in charge of Superintendent of Police (City) and apprised him about the incident, demanding the arrest of the culprits.

A case has been registered in this regard.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Working Journalists Union have also condemned the incident and demanded the arrest of the miscreants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023