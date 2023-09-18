2nd edition of navy's 'Swavlamban' seminar to be held on Oct 4-5

The second edition of the navy's Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Seminar -- 'Swavlamban 2023' -- is scheduled to be held on October 4-5, officials said on Monday.

In the maiden edition of the seminar, held in July 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched 75 challenges for start-ups and MSMEs as part of the 'SPRINT' initiative, they said.

The 'SPRINT Challenges', are aimed at giving a boost to the usage of indigenous technology in the Navy which is committed to developing at least 75 technologies or products as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', officials said.

It is proposed to showcase these 75 prototypes, including a live demo of a few promising technologies, during 'Swavlamban 2023', they added.

SPRINT is a collaborative initiative being undertaken in conjunction with the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) and stands for supporting pole-vaulting in R&D through Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), NIIO and Technology Development Acceleration Cell (TDAC).

This initiative has received an overwhelming response with 1,106 proposals, officials said.

