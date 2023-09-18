Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-09-2023 18:41 IST
Calcutta HC asks CBI why it is not questioning TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in TET scam
The Calcutta High Court on Monday asked the CBI why it was not interrogating former West Bengal Primary Board chief Manik Bhattacharya in connection with the alleged destruction of OMR sheets of 2014 Teacher Eligibility Test.

Bhattacharya, who is a TMC MLA, is currently lodged in Presidency Correctional Home here. The CBI probe into the TET scam is being monitored by Calcutta High Court.

Justice Abhijit Ganguly made the observation while hearing the case in the presence of CBI and defence counsels.

''Why Bhattacharya cannot be interrogated in the correctional home in connection with destroying of OMR sheets,'' Justice Ganguly asked.

When told that the Supreme Court had barred the investigating agency from subjecting Bhattacharya to any strict steps, the judge said, ''But the SC did not prevent you from interrogating him.'' The judge asked the CBI to submit a report listing the probe progress in the OMR sheet destruction case.

His wife and son had also been arrested in the case, but his wife was released on bail recently.

