Delhi Police on Monday booked two unidentified youths who allegedly brandished a gun while threatening a man during a quarrel after their motorcycle collided with his parked car in Bhajanpura in northeast Delhi, an official said.A purported CCTV footage of the incident that appeared on social media showed that the motorcycle rider lost control of the vehicle which rammed into the stationary car.When the owner of the car came out, two men on the motorcycle got involved in a verbal spat with him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 18:45 IST
Two booked for threatening man with gun after vehicle collision
Delhi Police on Monday booked two unidentified youths who allegedly brandished a gun while threatening a man during a quarrel after their motorcycle collided with his parked car in Bhajanpura in northeast Delhi, an official said.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident that appeared on social media showed that the motorcycle rider lost control of the vehicle which rammed into the stationary car.

When the owner of the car came out, two men on the motorcycle got involved in a verbal spat with him. They also threatened the owner with a gun before fleeing from the spot.

''Initial probe suggested that the incident took place in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at about 1.15 am. The boys on the motorcycle threatened the complainant with a weapon,'' said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Joy Tirkey.

He said that CCTVs in the area are being scanned and police will identify the accused soon and arrest them.

''We have registered an FIR under sections 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intentions) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused,'' the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

