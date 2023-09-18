Left Menu

Waiter stabbed by cafe owner in South Delhi. injured

An argument over a petty issue turned ugly as a 19-year-old waiter was allegedly thrashed and stabbed by the cafe owner in southwest Delhis Satya Niketan area on Monday, police said.They said they received a PCR call at the South Campus police station about the alleged stabbing incident.A dispute had occurred between two young men in a cafe in Satya Niketan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 19:10 IST
Waiter stabbed by cafe owner in South Delhi. injured
  • Country:
  • India

An argument over a petty issue turned ugly as a 19-year-old waiter was allegedly thrashed and stabbed by the cafe owner in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Monday, police said.

They said they received a PCR call at the South Campus police station about the alleged stabbing incident.

''A dispute had occurred between two young men in a cafe in Satya Niketan. Later, information regarding a medico-legal case (MLC) from SJ Hospital was received. Teams recorded the statement of the injured, Ashish, a resident of Sagarpur,'' said a senior police official.

The victim told the police he worked as a waiter at the cafe. ''On Monday, a fight broke out between Ashish and (his colleague) Guddu over serving customers. Guddu started misbehaving and a verbal spat ensued between them,'' said the official.

The victim further told police the cafe owner, Kunal, took Guddu's side and allegedly assaulted Ashish and stabbed him in the right thigh with a knife.

''Following a written complaint, an FIR under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the accused has been apprehended,'' the official further said.

Police said that health condition of the victim is out of danger as of now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023