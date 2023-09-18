Waiter stabbed by cafe owner in South Delhi. injured

An argument over a petty issue turned ugly as a 19-year-old waiter was allegedly thrashed and stabbed by the cafe owner in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Monday, police said.

They said they received a PCR call at the South Campus police station about the alleged stabbing incident.

''A dispute had occurred between two young men in a cafe in Satya Niketan. Later, information regarding a medico-legal case (MLC) from SJ Hospital was received. Teams recorded the statement of the injured, Ashish, a resident of Sagarpur,'' said a senior police official.

The victim told the police he worked as a waiter at the cafe. ''On Monday, a fight broke out between Ashish and (his colleague) Guddu over serving customers. Guddu started misbehaving and a verbal spat ensued between them,'' said the official.

The victim further told police the cafe owner, Kunal, took Guddu's side and allegedly assaulted Ashish and stabbed him in the right thigh with a knife.

''Following a written complaint, an FIR under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the accused has been apprehended,'' the official further said.

Police said that health condition of the victim is out of danger as of now.

